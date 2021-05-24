Why You Should Be Wary of Unsolicited Retailer SMSs

SMS-based phishing attacks are nothing new. In used since the mid-90s, the techniques have been enhanced with the launch of smartphones. In their most recent incarnation, AKA Smishing, the attacks are being carried out on a scale never seen before. Previously, Smishing attacks were mostly used in a manner like email phishing attacks, impersonating established personal or business contacts to obtain credentials and other victim information. However, with the increase in work-from-home opportunities and the usage of mobile devices for both work and personal purposes, threat actors are concentrating on producing more persuasive phishing messages. According to Cyberint security company, one of the most prominent recent ads took advantage of the huge rise in online shopping by impersonating retailers and shipping firms under the umbrella of package delivery for ...