Seagate’s official 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S falls to new low at $187 shipped

Newegg is offering the Seagate 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S for *$186.99 shipped* with the code *EMCEWSU22* at checkout. Normally $220, and going for as much at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low, beats our last mention from October by $1. If you’re among the lucky few to own an Xbox Series X or Series S, then the 512GB or 1TB of built-in storage might not be quite enough for your needs. If that’s the case, picking up this expansion card is the only way to reliably add additional room to your system. Sure, you can still use external HDD or SSD devices, but given that those only support previous-generation games, anything optimized for next-gen gaming won’t be able to be played off of slower storage. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Learn more about Seagate’s Expansion Card in our announcement coverage, plus you can take a deeper dive in our hands-on review.



