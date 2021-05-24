Dyson’s smart adjustable Lightcycle lamp with motion sensor, USB-C, more now $100 off

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Dyson Lightcycle Desk Task Light in black or white/silver for *$499.99 shipped*. Also available direct from Dyson in the black/brass colorway. Regularly $600, today’s deals are solid $100 price drops and among the lowest we have tracked on the Dyson-engineered lighting solution. Designed to “automatically simulate properties of natural daylight,” it tracks color temperature and background illumination to produce the “right light for the time of day” and to keep your “space at a constant brightness.” Alongside the 3-axis glide (it can be adjusted “vertically, horizontally and through 360-degrees”), Smartphone control for scheduling/sleep times, integrated USB-C charging, and motion sensors that automatically turn the light on and off round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. More details below.



