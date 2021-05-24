Load up on Amazon Basics AA or AAA rechargeable batteries from $9 today (27% off)

Amazon is now offering up to *27% off* a selection of its Amazon Basics rechargeable batteries. You can now grab the 12-pack of Amazon Basics AAA 800 mAh Rechargeable Batteries for *$10.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $15, today’s offer is up to 27% off the going rate and the best we can find. And first time Subscribe & Save orders can knock the price down to *$8.79* (click on the Subscribe & Save box below the “Add to Cart” button). These pre-charged AAAs are great for remotes, toys, and other electronics. They can be recharged up to 1,000 times “with minimal power loss” and can maintain “80% capacity for 24 months.” Rated 4+ stars from over 125,000 Amazon customers. Head below for nice deal on the AAs.



