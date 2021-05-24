What Happened at Adrian's Kickback?
After Adrian Lopez’s birthday ‘kickback’ went viral on TikTok, thousands of teenagers showed up for the party of the year.Full Article
Police arrested 178 people, including minors, during an unruly, destructive party over the weekend in Huntington Beach, California..
TikTok can draw a crowd for sure, much to the dismay of Huntington Beach residents. An estimated thousand people swarmed the..