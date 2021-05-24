Biomutant Review (PS4)

Biomutant presents mutation as a means of evolving: taking useful things from your surroundings and adapting them to your own specific needs. And we do not mean just the theme of the game, but the building elements of the entire gameplay experience as well. The first game of Experiment 101 borrows from many other games and manages to meld them together in a personal way. Biomutant is not in any way innovator, original, or even a truly AAA game. But it is fun, it has soul, and many of its flaws can be attributed to the lack of experience from the developers. It all starts with a story that paints a dark outcome for the world devoured by the greed of corporations. After Toxanol almost completely destroys the planet, life proves again that it finds a way to continue. The surviving ecosystem adapts to the biohazard left behind after the extinction of humans and restarts the circle of evolution going back to the tribal system. The devastating consequences cannot be ful...