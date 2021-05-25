Levi’s Memorial Day Sale takes 30% off sitewide + extra 50% off already-reduced styles

Levi’s Memorial Day Sale takes *30% off* sitewide and an *extra 50% off *sale items with promo code *SMILE *at checkout. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Spring is a perfect time to update your denim and the men’s 514 Straight Fit Jeans are a must-have. The tapered hem and slim-fit are highly flattering as well as very on-trend. They’re currently marked down to *$49* and originally were priced at $70. They’re also available in three versatile color options and are infused with stretch to promote all-day comfort. Plus, I really like that you can wear these jeans throughout any season and they will pair nicely with sneakers, dress shoes, boaters, loafers, and more. This best-selling style features over 1,600 reviews from Levi’s customers and is rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump to find even more deals from Levi’s or shop the entire Memorial Day sale here.



