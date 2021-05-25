Microsoft Releases Windows Terminal Preview 1.9 with Major New Features

Microsoft officially kicked off the 2021 edition of its Build developer conference, and just as expected, the all-new Windows Terminal app has obviously received some love too. Microsoft announced version 1.9 preview, a welcome update that adds plenty of new features, starting with an option to set the app as the default terminal emulator on Windows 10. Currently available as part of the Windows Insider Program in the Dev channel, this new setting is projected to launch for all users at a later time, though no ETA has been shared in this regard. Hello, Quake mode! One of the biggest new features in this release, however, is called Quake mode, and it allows users to launch the app with a quick hotkey on Windows. “Windows Terminal now comes with quake mode! Quake mode allows you to quickly open a new terminal instance from anywhere in Windows by typing Win+`. The quake window will appear on the top half of your screen and can easily be dismissed w...