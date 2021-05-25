Viral 'Charlie Bit My Finger' video sells as NFT for more than $760,000, fate still unknown
The big winner of the "Charlie Bit My Finger" clip went to 3FMusic at an auction. The video is still on YouTube "waiting on NFT decision."
The piece of internet history will now be taken off YouTube, after more than 880 million views.
The most-viewed viral video on YouTube will be taken down off the platform and will be auctioned off as an NFT.