Upgrade your patio with JBL’s all-weather Control X speakers at $90 (Refurb, Orig. $350)

JBL is offering a 2-pack of its JBL Control X 2-Way 5.25-inch Indoor/Outdoor Loudspeakers for *$89.99 shipped* in refurbished condition. For comparison, Amazon sells this exact speaker kit for $350 right now, and today’s deal beats our last mention by $10 to mark a new low that we’ve tracked. These speakers are designed to withstand all weather conditions, meaning you can use them both inside and out. Whether you’re trying to upgrade a garage workshop to have better audio, or prep for summer birthday parties, JBL’s Control X are a great choice. They provide “accurate sound” so that way music, movies, and more are easy to hear no matter what’s going on. Rated 4.4/5 stars. You’ll get a 1-year electronic component and 5-year loudspeaker component warranty with your purchase.



more…