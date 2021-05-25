Make your home smart with TP-Link’s Wi-Fi outlet at just $7.50 Prime shipped each (50% off)

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Smart Plug (HS103) for *$7.49 Prime shipped* when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 50% from its normal going rate, you’ll find that today’s deal is just $0.50 above our last mention, though you had to buy a 3-pack of plugs to cash in on the savings. This plug sports a more compact form-factor so you can use multiple on the same outlet. With support for both Alexa and Assistant here, you’ll be able to issue simple voice commands to turn things on and off in your home. Whether you plug-in a coffee brewer, lamp, or even just a modem for scheduled reboots, these outlets are up to the task. Rated 4.6/5 stars.



