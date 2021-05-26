How to upload your images to Google Photos now to avoid the June 1 data cap

It’s almost here. On Tuesday, June 1—the day after Memorial Day—all your new Google Photos uploads will count against Google’s Data Cap. That excludes Pixel owners, but the rest of us only have a few days left. As we mentioned earlier, if you have photos that you’d like to add to Google Photos without it counting against the storage limit, now is the time to act.



Why would you want to do this? Because you get a free backup of your photos in print quality (assuming they were in the first place), and having all your pictures stashed in Google’s cloud makes it easier to share photos with others.



