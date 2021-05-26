John Warner, longtime GOP senator for Virginia, has died at age 94
Published
John Warner's former chief of staff said the former senator died of heart failure at his Virginia home on Tuesday.Full Article
Published
John Warner's former chief of staff said the former senator died of heart failure at his Virginia home on Tuesday.Full Article
Watch VideoFormer Sen. John W. Warner of Virginia, a former Navy secretary who was once married to Elizabeth Taylor, has died at..
Former Sen. John W. Warner of Virginia, who served as Navy secretary and once was married to actress Elizabeth Taylor, has died at..