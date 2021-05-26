iOS app rating flaw lets apps refuse to open without 5-star review

An iOS app rating flaw lets developers create apps that cannot be opened until the user gives it a five-star review.



It’s the latest discovery by FlickType developer Kosta Eleftheriou, whose Twitter bio now describes him as “Professional AppStore critic.” Eleftheriou has indeed made a name for himself identifying high-profile scam apps that made it through app review, some of which have made millions of dollars for their developers …



