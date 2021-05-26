June’s PlayStation Plus FREE games: Star Wars Squadrons, Virtua Fighter 5, more

With the big-time Days of Play sale now in full swing, Sony has now unveiled the June PlayStation Plus free games. While we are tracking some of the first price drops on Spider-Man Miles Morales as well as the Demon’s Souls remake today, we now know PlayStation Plus members will get FREE access to Star Wars: Squadrons and Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown on PS4 alongside the PS5 version of Operation: Tango starting next month. Head below for all of the details.



