DiscountMags Deals of the Week from $4.50/yr.: Women’s and Men’s Health, Vogue, more

DiscountMags has now kicked of its magazine Deals of the Week sale and it has got some great deals in it. Alongside solid price drops on Vogue and Consumer Reports, we are also now tracking Men’s and Women’s Health down at *$4.50* per year. Free shipping is available every month on all titles with no sales tax and zero auto renewals. A perfect chance to adorn your coffee or patio table with some reading material for the summer, each of these titles can be sent a different address for simple remote gifting as well. Hit the jump for more details.



more…