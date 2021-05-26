Best Android app deals of the day: Dragon Quest RPGs, Chess Coach Pro, and more

We are ready to gather up all of today’s best deals on Android games and apps, but first make sure you check out our Android hardware deals hub. You’ll find a host of offers on Samsung and TCL handsets as well as ongoing Google Pixel offers and more. But with that out of the way, it’s time to browse through all of this afternoon’s best price drops from Google Play. Highlights include all of the classic Dragon Quest RPGs as well as freebie icon packs, Chess Coach Pro, and much more. Head below for a closer look at everything.



more…