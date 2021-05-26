Add the PlayStation Back Button to your collection at the lowest price ever, deals from $14

Target is now offering the PlayStation Back Button Attachment for *$14.99* with free shipping in orders over $35. Or, *$14.24* with free shipping for Target RedCard holders. Regularly $30, it has been listed at $20 on Amazon for several months now (when it’s in stock) and is now at the lowest price we have tracked. This Sony-made add-on brings an OLED display and additional customizable triggers to your PS4 DualShock controllers and might very well soon become a hard to get piece of PlayStation memorabilia for collectors. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,700 Amazon customers and you can learn more about it in our launch coverage. Additional details below.



