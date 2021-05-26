Husky’s 72-inch solid wood top is perfect for desks or workbenches at $132 (25% off)

Home Depot is offering the Husky 72-inch Solid Wood Workbench/Desk Top for *$132.29* with free in-store pickup. Down 25% from its list price, today’s deal comes within $10 of our last mention from back in February and is the best available. While this top might be branded for use with Husky workbenches, it also has a multitude of other abilities. You can mount this to a standing desk frame, set it on top of a few sets of drawers, or just place it anywhere you want a quality table. It’s made from solid wood, meaning it’ll have a bit of heft and weight to it, so do keep that in mind. But, given that it measures 1.25- by 24- by 72-inches, it’s plenty big for any standing desk setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars.



