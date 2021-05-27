Tune in for today’s Horizon Forbidden West gameplay reveal on PlayStation 5!

Well, the day has finally come for us to see some actual Horizon Forbidden West gameplay. Sony has a special State of Play event scheduled for later this afternoon focused on Aloy’s next adventure on PlayStation 5, and we will be covering the event down below, as it happens, come 5 p.m. ET. It has been nearly a year since Sony and Guerrilla Games showed off their highly-anticipated next massive open-world game, but it’s only a matter of time now before we see the new frontier region (roughly modern-day Utah and the west coast) and Aloy in action once again. Head below for more details and to watch today’s Horizon Forbidden West gameplay presentation.



