Microsoft Edge Browser Is Getting a Desktop Sharing Hub

Microsoft Edge is a browser that’s continuously evolving, and the Canary builds are a great way to keep an eye on all the new ideas that Microsoft is currently experimenting with. Reddit user Leopeva64-2 has discovered one new silent addition to the Edge feature arsenal, this time borrowed by Google Chrome. Added to Chrome Canary a while ago, the desktop sharing hub is now live in Edge Canary as well, essentially grouping all sharing options under one roof and available right from the omnibox. Once enabled, this feature allows users to simply click a new icon to access the available sharing options for the loaded page, which can include anything from copying the link to generating a QR code. This new desktop sharing hub, however, is still in its early days, so it’ll take a while until it makes its way to the stable version of Microsoft Edge.