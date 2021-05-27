Microsoft Releases New Windows 10 Build with More Fluent Icons

Microsoft has released a new Windows 10 preview build for insiders in the Dev channel, and the biggest change this time is the addition of new Fluent icons. As everybody knows already, Microsoft has embarked on a long-term Windows redesign, and part of this new plan is a massive facelift specifically aimed at operating system icons. All icons in Windows 10 are supposed to get the Fluent Design treatment, and the debut of Windows 10 build 21390 marks the debut of a new icon for Task Manager and the MSI installers. The Task Manager remains a critical tool for power users in Windows 10, so the new icon certainly comes in handy, though this obviously doesn’t represent an update in terms of functionality by any means. The new build also allows users to set Windows Terminal Preview as the default terminal emulator on Windows, though for this setting you need to be running app version 1.9 or higher. More fixes and known issues While the full changelog...