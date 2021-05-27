Take smart control of outdoor gear this summer: meross HomeKit Dual Plug now $23 (Reg. $31)

Milesi Home (97% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is now offering the meross HomeKit Wi-Fi Outdoor Smart Plug for *$22.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the $8 on-page coupon. Regularly $31 or so, today’s offer is nearly 28% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Alongside its IP44 weatherproof housing and sockets, this is a great way to automate your outdoor lighting this summer, never mind the multitude of other uses that it will come in handy for all year round. Each socket can be controlled independently from your smartphone with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings support. Reap energy savings benefits all summer by creating schedules and timers with optional “sunrise and sunset settings.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More details below.



