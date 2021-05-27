Amazon Basics 10-in-1 Electrician’s Multi-Tool falls to $12.50, more from $5.50 (Up to 41% off)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 10-in-1 Electrician Multi-Tool for *$12.75 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the average rate over the last six months or so and marks the best price we’ve tracked in 11 months. This handy multi-tool is made by Amazon, comprised of stainless steel in a addition to aluminum, and boasts a wealth of helpful tools that are ready to squeeze into a pocket. Instead of taking a more traditional route, this multi-tool leads with a wire-stripping pliers and also includes screwdrivers, a saw, file, knife, serrated blade, can opener, and bottle opener. It’s great for everything from hiking to camping, around-the-house, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more multi-tools and pocket knives priced from *$5.50*.



