On the surface, the iPhone 12 vs iPhone 12 Pro are very similar phones. They both feature 6.1-inch OLED displays with flat-edge designs and Apple’s A14 Bionic processor inside, but look a little closer, and there are several notable differences worth exploring.



If you’re shopping for a new iPhone 12 in 2021, here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 12 vs iPhone 12 Pro. Plus, should you wait for the iPhone 13?



more…