Stonewall Inn Safe Spaces Concert, featuring Melissa McCarthy, Chelsea Clinton, Shea Diamond, Emily Estefan, Randy Rainbow, and Nancy Pelosi, to kick off Pride Month
The star-studded Stonewall Inn Safe Spaces Concert will kick off Pride Month this June. It will feature Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Chelsea Clinton, Melissa McCarthy, Randy Rainbow, Emily Estefan, Carson Kressley, Beto O’Rourke, Lea DeLaria, Jiggly Caliente, and Matt Bomer, among others. Digital Journal has the scoop.Full Article