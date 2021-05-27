MyProtein 11-lb. Whey Isolate bundle with six protein bars and shaker bottle for $62 ($120 off)

MyProtein is now offering 11-pounds of its Impact Whey Isolate with a 6-pack of NUTS protein bars and a MyProtein shaker bottle for *$62 shipped*. Simply add two 5.5-pound packages of Impact Whey Isolate to your cart along with the NUTS protein bar pack here and this shaker bottle. Then, at checkout, apply code *BUNDLE62* to redeem the special price. Regularly $183 for everything here, you’re savings a massive $121, making now a great time to stock up and score some extra goodies in the process. You’re looking at up to 22-grams of protein per serving, 0-grams of sugar, and less than 0.5-grams of fat on the Impact Whey Isolate powder — “one of the best protein supplements for quality and value,” according to Labdoor. Add in a nice shaker bottle for on-the-go hydration/protein intake and an additional 12-grams of protein in each of the six protein bars, and you’re not only looking at a great deal but also a perfect way to supplement your ongoing 2021 health regimen. Everything is rated 4+ stars. More details below.



