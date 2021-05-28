New Nintendo Switch Pro quickly appears on Amazon ahead of supposed September release

Rumors of the fabled new Nintendo Switch Pro console have been making the rounds for years now, and the latest suggests the unannounced flagship Nintendo console could hit as early as September. That, in combination with previous rumors surrounding an OLED Samsung display and 4K NVIDIA GPU, alongside a recent listing for the console on the Mexican Amazon, suggests we might actually be getting the Nintendo Switch Pro this year. Not to mention, a September/October 2021 release would fall in line perfectly with Nintendo’s typical console launch schedule. Head below for more details.



more…