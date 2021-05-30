News24.com | Kate Middleton gets first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Kate Middleton received her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and paid tribute to everyone involved in the rollout of the inoculation programme.Full Article
The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, has become the latest royal to receive the Covid jab
The Duchess of Cambridge has been given her first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.A message from the 39-year-old on the Kensington..