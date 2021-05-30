Let Comfier’s line of personal massage devices melt your stress away starting at $28.50

Comfier (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is taking up to *30% off* its selection of personal massage devices. You’ll find an array of shiatsu and other stress-destroying machines for the whole body, so be sure to check out the whole sale below to find out what’s best for you. Our top pick today is the Shiatsu Neck & Back Massager for *$145.19 shipped*. Down from the usual $200 rate, this 27% savings is one of the largest we’ve ever tracked, for a new 2021 low price.



The Comfier Shiatsu Neck & Back Massager is a portable seat pad that fits on most any chair or sofa. It offers full 2D and 3D Shiatsu massage for the neck, back, shoulders, hips, and thighs with varying pressure and heat levels. There’s a wide variety of settings and configurations, including an air-compress massage for the lower body. The neck and back pads are removable for easy wash, so you don’t have to stress about how to clean your new relaxation station while you’re using it. Over 7,300 customers have left a 4.4 /5 star rating. See below for more.



more…