Beautiful Desolation Review (PS4)

The very first images from Beautiful Desolation will make you either warm and fuzzy with nostalgia or will leave you scratching your head wondering why a game looks so archaic in 2021. Nicolas and Christopher Bischoff, the two brothers who founded the studio aptly named The Brotherhood, cannot deny their passion for the original Fallout games or Planescape: Torment. But why should we care for a game built as an homage to the old classics? Beautiful Desolation visually takes us back to the pinnacle of the isometric RPGs, that so many of us have grown up playing. But the DNA of this game is a lot more complex since it inherits traits from the previous games developed by the tiny studio. You will be able to recognize some elements hauled over the sci-fi horror, Stasis, but also a bit from Cayne. The result is a game with its own personality, that although reminds us of arguably the best RPGs in history, rem...