Danish Secret Service Helped US Spy on Germany's Angela Merkel

A European media investigation published on Sunday has revealed that Denmark's intelligence agency helped the US National Security Agency (NSA) spy on top European politicians, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, according to Deutsche Welle. The revelation that the US spied on its allies first surfaced in 2013, but only now have journalists gained access to reports revealing Danish Defense Intelligence Service support for the NSA (FE). Germany's close ally and neighbor collaborated with U.S. wiretapping activities against the chancellor and president, as the report notes. According to the new research, Peer Steinbrueck, the then candidate for chancellor of the center-left party (SPD), was also a target. The information was passed by intelligence sources to a team consisting of Danish...