JBS Foods Shuts Down Due to Massive Cyberattack

A cyberattack has brought Australia's largest meat and food processing industry to a standstill, raising fears about supplies to domestic and international markets. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the attack affected JBS Foods facilities in Australia as well as in the United States, Canada, and other nations. JBS-owned Primo Foods is Australia's largest producer of ham, bacon, salami, and sausages, and operates meat plants and beef fattening facilities. Cattle and lamb production was halted Monday at all JBS meat plants in Australia after an attack on the company's information systems over the weekend. Farmers and grocers are uncertain how long JBS will be down, and thousands of meat workers are worried about losing their jobs. The CEO of JBS Australia Brent Eastwood confirmed the cyberattack on the indus...