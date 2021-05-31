Memorial Day game deals: PGA TOUR 2K21, Tsushima, LEGO, Spider-Man, Pokémon, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering PGA TOUR 2K21 on Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation for *$19.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also now matched at GameStop. Regularly $30 or more as of late, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Rookies will find helpful tutorials and shot suggestions, while pros can take advantage of Pro Vision, distance control, and the putt preview feature. An all-new PGA Tour mode puts players up against the pros, “earning rewards and gear along the way,” alongside the ability to create and personalize your own player with various equipment, apparel, and more. Head below for the best console game deals for Memorial Day including Ghost of Tsushima, New Pokémon Snap, Demon’s Souls, LEGO titles, Resident Evil 3, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, God of War, and much more.



