Royal Gourmet and Weber charcoal/pellet grills fall as low as $138 (Up to $200 off)

Amazon is offering the Royal Gourmet 24-inch Charcoal BBQ Grill (CD1824EC) for *$137.99 shipped*. That’s $27 off the going rate there, undercuts Home Depot’s sale price by $12, and beats the lowest offer we have tracked prior to this by $20. If you want to expand your at-home cooking abilities, this grill from Royal Gourmet is here to save the day. You’ll get 474-square inches of total cooking space that’s comprised of 368-square inches of porcelain-enameled cooking grates and another 106-square inches for its stainless steel warming rack. It’s easy to add coals and clean ashes thanks to a dedicated access door along the front. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more grills up to *$200 off*.



more…