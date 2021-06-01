You can now make purchases with Apple Pay using cryptocurrency thanks to the Coinbase Card
Published
Starting this week, Coinbase is making it easier than ever to spend your crypto as if it was real currency. If you have a Coinbase card, you will be able to buy goods at retail stores using Apple Pay contactless transactions.
The Coinbase Card acts like a debit crypto card, automatically drawing down from your crypto wallet balance. If you already have a Coinbase Card, you can add the card to your Apple Wallet through the app. However, most people interested in the card are currently on a waitlist …
more…