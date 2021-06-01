Malicious Acts Can be Carried via Trustworthy Software Nowadays

Researchers discovered serious vulnerabilities in popular software apps that can be exploited to disable their defenses and take control of permission list apps to perform malicious actions, according to The Hacker News. The twin attacks, described by researchers at the University of Luxembourg and the University of London, aim to defeat the secured folder feature of antivirus apps to encrypt files (also known as cut-and-mouse) and disable their real-time protection by faking mouse click events (also known as Ghost Control). Prof. Gabriele Lenzini, chief scientist at the Interdisciplinary Center for Security, Reliability, and Trust at the University of Luxembourg