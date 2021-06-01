Here’s our first look at LEGO’s upcoming 660-piece Darth Vader Meditation Chamber set

After getting a pretty good idea of what to expect from the LEGO Star Wars theme for this summer in our report last month, today, we’re getting a first look at yet another one of the upcoming creations. Delivering yet another iconic scene from the Original Trilogy as a display-worthy build, the all-new LEGO Darth Vader Meditation Chamber will be launching in the coming months. Complete with two minifigures and over 660 pieces, you’ll want to head below for all of the details.



