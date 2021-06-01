Days of Play PlayStation Now sale is live: 1-year $45 (Reg. $60) + PS Plus, more from $20

As part of the ongoing Days of Play PlayStation sale, Amazon is now offering the 12-month PlayStation Now subscriptions for *$44.99 *with free digital delivery. Regularly $60, this is a solid 25% price drop and the lowest total we can find. You’ll also find the 3-month subscription at* $19.99*, marked down 20% from the regular $25. Featuring direct streaming access to over 800 PS4, PS3, and PS2 games on PlayStation 4, there are also over 300 titles that can be downloaded alongside multiplayer modes and more. It is packed with amazing PlayStation Hits like Bloodborne and the Uncharted series and is a great way to bring some of these titles to a PC setup as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. Head below for the Days of Play PlayStation Plus offers.



