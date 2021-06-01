Amazon Basics Apple gear accessory sale from $6: Wall chargers, cables, more up to 33% off

Amazon is now offering up to *33% off* a wide range of its Amazon Basics Mac, iPad, iPhone, and smartphone accessories with deals starting from just over *$6*. One standout is the Amazon Basics 68W 2-Port GaN Wall Charger for *$24.51 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, only once have we seen this model go for less at Amazon (about $1 below today’s deal). This is 17% off and the best price we can find. This is a 2-port wall charger with a combined 68-watts of power spread across the USB-C (50W) and USB-A (18W) ports — making it a solid solution for folks with gear needing both USB standards. Alongside the foldable design and GaN-based internals, it also sports safety features that protect against over-voltage, overheating, and short-circuits alongside the 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds, but be sure to head below for plenty more Amazon Basics accessory deals.



