Create the garden of your dreams with Sun Joe’s 16-inch Electric Tiller at $109 (Save $21+)

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 16-inch 12A Corded Electric Tiller (TJ603E) for *$109 shipped*. Matched at Walmart. That’s $21+ off what Amazon has been charging lately, even more when comparing with Home Depot, and comes within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. It doesn’t matter if you’d like to create the garden of your dreams or make the daunting task of leveling a part of your lawn much simpler, this tiller is here to save the day. This affordable tool is worth adding to your repertoire and since it’s powered by electricity, it will get you one step closer to kicking gas and oil to the curb. The unit makes it a cinch to cultivate your yard with a 16-inch reach that can till up to 8 inches deep. Rated 4.6/5 stars.



more…