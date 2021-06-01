Hands-on: ProClip USA MagSafe Holder for iPhone [Video]

Wireless charging in the car is one of the great modern conveniences of smartphones. iPhone 12 and later makes wireless charging even better with MagSafe. Magnets help your iPhone instantly snap into place for the most precise wireless charging coil alignment, and wireless charging speeds can be up to 3x faster than basic Qi charging.



MagSafe phone mounts without charging and some that sneakily rely on slower charging speeds are all over the market. These just don’t solve the problem of wireless charging on the road. ProClip USA provides the absolute best solution for wireless charging on iPhone 12 and later in the car. ProClip’s iPhone Holder for MagSafe Charger is the right solution for the best experience, and we’ve got an exclusive offer for 9to5Mac readers.



