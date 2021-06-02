US Amazon customers have a week to opt out of Sidewalk -- here's why you should

You've probably heard of Amazon Sidewalk, the company's home networking system. In fact Sidewalk is a bit more than that, it involves devices like Echo speakers and Ring doorbells becoming part of 'mesh networks'. These networks will, says Amazon, simplify the process of setting up new devices, keep them online even when out of range of home Wi-Fi, and extend the range of tracking devices. However, customers have only a week to opt out if they don't want their devices to be enrolled in Sidewalk. Why would you want to opt out? Several reasons, there have been concerns over Sidewalk's… [Continue Reading]