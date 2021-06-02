Bribery charges against Apple security chief dismissed, in concealed weapons case
Bribery charges leveled against Apple security chief Thomas Moyer have been dropped by a Superior Court judge, who said that there was no evidence to support the prosecution. The same is true of two police officers.
The case was a bizarre one, in which prosecutors alleged Moyer offered $70,000 worth of iPads in exchange for granting concealed weapons permits to members of Apple’s executive protection team …
