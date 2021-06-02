Get outside and clean the car with a ThisWorx Vac bundle at just $25 Prime shipped (Reg. $35+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Oryhtia (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering the ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner bundle for *$24.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $35 and $40, today’s deal is at least 30% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. A handy little kit to get outside and clean the car this summer, it includes the vacuum, three attachments (flathead, extendable, or brush nozzle), a filter brush, spare washable HEPA filter, and a carry bag. You’re looking at a lightweight handheld vacuum powered via the 12V aux outlet that’s perfect for cleaning up after sandy days at the beach, pet hair, or just regular maintenance. This is an Amazon best-seller with a 4+ star rating from over 148,000 customers. More details below.



