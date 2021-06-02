Home Depot takes up to $100 off Ring Video Doorbells and other smart home security gear

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot takes up to *$100 off* a selection of smart home security gear. Shipping is free on just about everything and no-cost in-store pickup is available in most cases as well. Headlining is the latest Ring Video Doorbell bundled with two battery-powered Ring Spotlight Cams for* $399.97*. Down from the usual $500 price tag you’d pay for the package, today’s offer amounts to the full $100 in savings, is the best price of the year, and one of the first ways to save on Ring’s latest video doorbell.



With three ways to surveil your property, this package is ideal for upgrading or kickstarting your smart home security setup. Alongside the latest Ring Video Doorbell which wires into your front door for monitoring package deliveries in 1080p, there are a pair of weather-resistant Spotlight Cams. Armed with battery-powered designs, these pack integrated lights for illuminating your yard to deliver some added security. Over 47,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.



