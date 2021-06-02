Amazon offering FREE $10 credits ahead of Prime Day with $40 gift card purchases

Prime Day 2021 is right around the corner after this morning’s official announcement and we now have an easy way to score some free Amazon Prime Day credit ahead of the big event. Much like the early Prime Day Audible deal we spotted today, Amazon is now offering Prime members the chance to score a $10 promotional credit with the purchase *$40* or more on Amazon Mini Prime Envelope Tin or digital Prime Day gift cards. Simply head over to this landing page and hit the “Apply code to your account” button before adding $40 or more in Amazon gift cards to your cart. Purchasers will then “receive $10 promotional credit to your account two days after your qualifying Amazon Gift Cards purchase.” You’ll find all of the gift cards eligible for the the free Amazon Prime Day credit right there. More details below.



