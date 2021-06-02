Researchers Reveals Hacking Operations Targeting South Korea

Since 2012, a cybercriminal from North Korea has been behind a new espionage operation targeting high-level government officials connected to their southern counterparts. According to The Hacker News, the role was to install an Android and Windows backdoor to collect critical information. Malwarebytes attributes the activities to a threat actor known as Kimsuky. The targeted entities include the Korea Internet and Security Agency (KISA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ambassador of the embassy of Sri Lanka, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Nuclear Security Officer, the Deputy Consul General at Korean Consulate General in Hong Kong, Seoul National University, and Daishin Securi...