LEGO debuts new Sakaarian Iron Man as the very first Marvel What If…? set

Marvel fans should already know they have a collection of LEGO creations to look forward to later this year inspired by the Infinity Saga, but now we’re getting a first look at yet another new kit from an upcoming Disney+ series. Marking the very first set from any of the TV shows in the MCU, the LEGO Group is kicking things off with a build straight out of What If…? that slaps a Sakaarian coat of paint on Iron Man. Head below for all of the details.

