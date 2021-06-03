Level up Apple Arcade with Razer’s Kishi iPhone controller at a new all-time low of $82

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kishi iPhone MFi Game Controller Grip at *$81.71 shipped*. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer marks a return to the Amazon all-time low set only once before alongside a 15% price tag. Ideal for everything from trying out the latest Apple Arcade titles to taking on the latest bosses in Genshin Impact, Razer’s Kishi controller grip is a must for avid iPhone gamers. It brings a Switch-like gaming experience to your handset with a Lightning passthrough charging port and an adjustable design that’ll work with everything from the iPhone 12 mini to 12 Pro Max. Over 5,300 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating to earn it best-seller status, and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.



